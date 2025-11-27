Previous
Faux Stained Glass Craft by julie
Photo 4432

Faux Stained Glass Craft

Not stained glass, made with acrylic paint and glue and tin foil.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
GaryW
It is very pretty!
November 27th, 2025  
