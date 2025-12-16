Previous
Next
Reading the Bible by julie
Photo 4442

Reading the Bible

16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Reading an actual book and not playing games on a phone or ipad...fantastic!
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact