Christmas Picture by julie
Photo 4446

Christmas Picture

This is my kids and my son-in-law. I just got him to join this project if you want to follow him! https://365project.org/ken28904/365/2025-12-14
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
