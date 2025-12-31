Sign up
Previous
Photo 4453
Blueberry Cream Muffins
I had leftover sour cream and frozen blueberries, so I found this recipe. They are for my son, hopefully they are good.
I've been watching alot of cooking videos which is making me more interesting in trying new recipes.
I like Holmescooking. Look him up on Facebook or YouTube. He's interesting and funny.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
2
1
gloria jones
ace
Scrumptious!
December 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Yummy!
January 1st, 2026
