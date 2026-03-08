Previous
Crafts at Church by julie
Photo 4480

Crafts at Church

I didn't think the men would join in, but they did and we all had fun. We get together every Sunday night for a potluck and games or whatever.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact