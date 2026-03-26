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Photo 4489
Arugula Flower
I've been eating a handful of arugula on my sandwich everyday. I love it!!! Today I found a flower in the package. I thought it was interesting!
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
4489
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
26th March 2026 6:36am
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Heather
ace
What a pretty shot! I love the minimalism of your composition. Fav
March 26th, 2026
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