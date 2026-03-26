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Arugula Flower by julie
Photo 4489

Arugula Flower

I've been eating a handful of arugula on my sandwich everyday. I love it!!! Today I found a flower in the package. I thought it was interesting!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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Heather ace
What a pretty shot! I love the minimalism of your composition. Fav
March 26th, 2026  
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