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Morning Sky by julie
Photo 4507

Morning Sky

At work I got out of my car and saw this. 7:10 am
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the beautiful light, sky's colors, silhouettes
April 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautifully done
April 16th, 2026  
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