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My Co-workers by julie
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My Co-workers

I'm in the back on the right. We are wearing pro-life shirts. One of the students designed the shirt and won the contest.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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Lesley ace
Lovely!
April 17th, 2026  
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