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Photo 4509
Reading Together
I was watching a class while the teacher was in a meeting. They were reading it out loud out of a text book.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
20th April 2026 12:15pm
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