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Bulletin Board by julie
Photo 4557

Bulletin Board

I put this up at work. I'm getting things ready for the new school year. This is in the staff room. I will hang any papers I want the teachers to see.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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