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Soccer Outreach by julie
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Soccer Outreach

What a nice group of guys to come to our church and play soccer and share the Gospel of Jesus with these kids.
It's amazing!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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