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Socks! by julie
Photo 4567

Socks!

I'm visiting my daughter and she was showing me all the beautiful socks she has made.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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