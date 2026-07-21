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My Flowers by julie
Photo 4569

My Flowers

I planted those by seeds in the pot. And those are my perennials in the back.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
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