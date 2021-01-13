Previous
1.13.21 by julieanne_joy
10 / 365

1.13.21

I’m taking class through NAMI and I’m finding joy in learning new things and recognizing my thoughts about people’s behaviors and trauma. My brain is happy.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Jules Newles

@julieanne_joy
