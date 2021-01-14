Sign up
Previous
Next
14 / 365
1.14.21
My kiddo had an eye appointment and this was him in the chair! I couldn't resist snapping this scary af picture... the machine, his mask... Creepy! And he's totally into Hannibal, so its kinda perfect.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
0
0
Jules Newles
@julieanne_joy
Every year for the past 3 years, I pick a word to inform my life for the next year. This year, 2021, I have picked...
17
photos
1
followers
0
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
6
365
iPhone 6s
14th January 2021 2:50pm
#creepy
,
#scary
,
#maks
,
#eyedoctor
,
#eyetest
,
#hannibal
365 Project
