1.22.21 by julieanne_joy
22 / 365

1.22.21

A new plant-based replacement for eggs. They are quite good! They cook like eggs... look like eggs... and taste close to eggs. The consistency is even like eggs. Yummola if you're looking for something to replace chicken eggs.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jules Newles

@julieanne_joy
Every year for the past 3 years, I pick a word to inform my life for the next year. This year, 2021, I have picked...
