Photo 2292
Disappearing
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
2
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
4737
photos
131
followers
67
following
627% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
24th December 2019 12:24pm
Lee
ace
That's the beauty of nature, eventually it takes back control.
January 2nd, 2020
Eric
ace
I always wonder about the history of a home or building when I see them as this.
January 2nd, 2020
