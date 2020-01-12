Sign up
Photo 2302
Short Walk
I was recently reminded that life is a very short walk indeed.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
4747
photos
134
followers
67
following
630% complete
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
10th January 2020 4:19pm
jackie edwards
ace
I'm sorry. Awful reality.
January 12th, 2020
Michelle Renee
ace
Beautiful shot! And powerful reminder!
January 12th, 2020
