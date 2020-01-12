Previous
Next
Short Walk by juliedduncan
Photo 2302

Short Walk

I was recently reminded that life is a very short walk indeed.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
I'm sorry. Awful reality.
January 12th, 2020  
Michelle Renee ace
Beautiful shot! And powerful reminder!
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise