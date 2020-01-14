Previous
Next
"The Ruins" by juliedduncan
Photo 2304

"The Ruins"

Holliday Park, Indianapolis
(Capture 52, Week 3, Architecture)
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
That's one interesting ruin - this is one of those images that pose more questions than they answer. Incidentally, with the background receding into the mist, this would probably have worked well in B&W
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise