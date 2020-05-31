Previous
Sucking on a Pebble by juliedduncan
Photo 2430

Sucking on a Pebble

I've never seen this before - the snail was really giving this tiny pebble a good workout. My guess is that it was using its thousands of tiny teeth to scrape the plant matter off of the pebble for a snack.
Julie Duncan

