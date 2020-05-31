Sign up
Photo 2430
Sucking on a Pebble
I've never seen this before - the snail was really giving this tiny pebble a good workout. My guess is that it was using its thousands of tiny teeth to scrape the plant matter off of the pebble for a snack.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
4974
photos
139
followers
70
following
