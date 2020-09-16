Sign up
Photo 2509
Lawbreaker
In a wild act of rebellion, she got crazy and left her apple core on the dock.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Mary Siegle
ace
Love it! Brilliant way to make a very nice picture of an apple core something really memorable. FAV
September 18th, 2020
