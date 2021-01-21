Sign up
Photo 2620
First Mistake
I encouraged him to smile. Got, instead, the Creepy Hiker look. Sheesh! Guess I should have known better. -_-
21st January 2021
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Lin
OK, seriously laughed out loud at the narrative (thanks, I needed that) And, btw, nice capture!
January 24th, 2021
Julie Duncan
@linnypinny
Thanks, Lin! ;)
January 24th, 2021
