First Mistake by juliedduncan
Photo 2620

First Mistake

I encouraged him to smile. Got, instead, the Creepy Hiker look. Sheesh! Guess I should have known better. -_-
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Julie Duncan

Lin ace
OK, seriously laughed out loud at the narrative (thanks, I needed that) And, btw, nice capture!
January 24th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin! ;)
January 24th, 2021  
