To be honest, my son took this picture at around 1:30 this morning. I only added the text. This makes little sweetheart #5 for my son and his wife. So happy for them! (And, I can't wait to see her in person!) On a side note, my daughter-in-law had this big, big baby at home with a midwife; no drugs. She is amazing!