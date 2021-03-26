Previous
Wild Swimmer by juliedduncan
Photo 2682

Wild Swimmer

Lake Michigan, March 20, 2021. The water couldn't have been above 35 or 40 degrees F. I was standing on shore bundled up in layers. -_-
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Julie Duncan

