Chives Watercolor by juliedduncan
Photo 2740

Chives Watercolor

My new hobby - doing one sketch or watercolor per day. It's fun to learn new things! :)
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Janet B. ace
Holy smokes! This is beautiful, Julie! I agree that it is always fun to learn new things. This hardly looks like you are new — you’ve done a lovely job!
June 25th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!!
June 25th, 2021  
Brigette ace
I love botanical drawings
This is great
June 25th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Just like the real plant but your painting is just beautiful!
June 25th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
you are very artsy! this is so good!
June 25th, 2021  
