Previous
Next
Photo 2740
Chives Watercolor
My new hobby - doing one sketch or watercolor per day. It's fun to learn new things! :)
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
5
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
5439
photos
144
followers
77
following
750% complete
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
13
5
2
365
iPad (6th generation)
24th June 2021 6:52pm
View Info
View All
Public
Janet B.
ace
Holy smokes! This is beautiful, Julie! I agree that it is always fun to learn new things. This hardly looks like you are new — you’ve done a lovely job!
June 25th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!!
June 25th, 2021
Brigette
ace
I love botanical drawings
This is great
June 25th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Just like the real plant but your painting is just beautiful!
June 25th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
you are very artsy! this is so good!
June 25th, 2021
