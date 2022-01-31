Previous
Next
Shirtsleeve Weather by juliedduncan
Photo 2949

Shirtsleeve Weather

Remembering what it was like, and looking forward to it returning. For now, enjoying 3 consecutive "snow days" off from school. ;)
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise