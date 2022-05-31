Previous
Mr. Shiny by juliedduncan
Photo 3068

Mr. Shiny

We found this guy crossing a road near a lake. Cleanest and shiniest turtle we'd ever seen! Also, the sun was very bright, hence the weird exposure. I like it anyway. :)
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
