Photo 3068
Mr. Shiny
We found this guy crossing a road near a lake. Cleanest and shiniest turtle we'd ever seen! Also, the sun was very bright, hence the weird exposure. I like it anyway. :)
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
5916
photos
152
followers
78
following
Views
2
Album
365
