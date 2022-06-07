Previous
Study #111 by juliedduncan
Photo 3075

Study #111

Neurographic-inspired;
Sharpies, alcohol-based markers
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Julie Duncan

This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
My oh my! This looks terrific.
June 10th, 2022  
