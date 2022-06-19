Previous
Hemingway Shadows by juliedduncan
Photo 3087

Hemingway Shadows

Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, MI
(Shadows of Ernest Hemingway and characters from his stories made with walnut juice painted on trees.)
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is fascinating!
June 20th, 2022  
