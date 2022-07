Steps to the "Beach"

Haven't felt much like taking pictures these past two weeks, even while on vacation at Shoepac Lake last week. These steps and the handrail were most likely made by the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) in the 1930's, and they're showing their age. This area is part of the High Country Pathway, a poorly-maintained 80-mile loop for the stout-hearted backpacker (which I'm not anymore). We camped here for 4 nights.