Variation on a Theme by juliedduncan
Photo 3131

Variation on a Theme

I took a photo much like this a couple of years ago in nearly the same spot. Yes, I like to play in mud puddles!
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool shot, well done!
August 15th, 2022  
