Photo 3150
Basket Ball
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
6035
photos
141
followers
77
following
863% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
27th August 2022 12:57pm
Raymond
Almost architectural. Love it!
September 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This plant is so pretty in every angle you take it.
September 5th, 2022
