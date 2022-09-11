Previous
Hammocking by juliedduncan
Photo 3158

Hammocking

Going to have to spend a little more than $10 to get a decent tarp. Other than that, it's great! Finding peace any way I can on the weekends now that school has started.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Milanie ace
Looks like a terrific way to relax and de-stress!
September 15th, 2022  
