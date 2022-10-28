Previous
Salt Water Falling into Fresh by juliedduncan
Salt Water Falling into Fresh

October 28 - It was ok to spend the day before my birthday missing my Mom. I hope she knows how much I miss her, and that we will be reunited soon.
