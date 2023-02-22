Previous
Next
Study #137 - Dusk on the Inland Sea by juliedduncan
Photo 3263

Study #137 - Dusk on the Inland Sea

Project finally finished during the ice storm. It had been sitting around for weeks.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise