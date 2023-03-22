Previous
Study #145 by juliedduncan
Photo 3269

Study #145

Strathmore coal black drawing paper, white Posca paint pens, gold and silver Uniball gel pens, white Gelly Roll gel pen. (Read that aloud. It sounds cool! Hahaha!) 😆
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
*lynn ace
Wow! I'm impressed! very cool
March 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cool
March 23rd, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Your control is amazing
March 23rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
That's pretty awesome to be able to produce this!
March 23rd, 2023  
