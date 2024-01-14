Previous
Wabi Sabi 2024(b) by juliedduncan
Photo 3493

Wabi Sabi 2024(b)

Gently fall the flakes -
Accumulating, silent,
Covering all sins.

(Shizen - natural cycles of growth and decay)
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: Happy New Year, everyone! I'm still here, starting year twelve. Seems crazy to me; time goes by so fast! Have a great year, friends! 2023:...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise