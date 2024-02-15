Previous
Wabi Sabi 2024(h) by juliedduncan
Photo 3524

Wabi Sabi 2024(h)

Koko - basic, weathered, and raw beauty; celebration of inherent imperfections; beauty of simplicity
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
