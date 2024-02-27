Sign up
Previous
Photo 3536
Flashback to Fall
It hasn't been much of a winter, and the spring ephemerals are already popping out. I hope to get out there soon, but this will have to do for now.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
0
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6599
photos
139
followers
68
following
968% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
19th November 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
