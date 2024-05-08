Previous
Next
Flat Lay - Sycamore by juliedduncan
Photo 3607

Flat Lay - Sycamore

Finally remembered to take this big ol' leaf out of my plant press after nearly 7 months! It is 26 cm wide and 24 cm tall, and it wouldn't fit on my light board. For the Capture 52 project.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise