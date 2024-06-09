Previous
Next
Wabi Sabi 2024(m) by juliedduncan
Photo 3638

Wabi Sabi 2024(m)

Seijaku - a sense of stillness, tranquility, & serenity; simplicity, silence, solitude; finding peace & balance amidst chaos
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise