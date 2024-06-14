Previous
Busting Out the Cyanotypes Again by juliedduncan
Photo 3643

Busting Out the Cyanotypes Again

I found some old papers that I had prepared over two years ago and decided to see if they would still take a print. They did! Time to get some new material, prep some more papers, and jump into cyanotyping again. I had forgotten how much fun it is!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise