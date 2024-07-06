Previous
World Watercolor Month, Day 6, Rusty by juliedduncan
World Watercolor Month, Day 6, Rusty

Looked up a picture of rust online. Copied it. Used salt to produce texture in the background.
6th July 2024

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Brian
I like this
July 6th, 2024  
