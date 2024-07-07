Previous
World Watercolor Month, Day 7, Study #185 by juliedduncan
World Watercolor Month, Day 7, Study #185

I call all of my neurographic-style works "studies", hence this is Study #185. Finally, an easy prompt! ;) I used wet on wet and salt to make the background. Overlaid with permanent markers and a gold paint pen.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
