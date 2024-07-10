Previous
World Watercolor Month, #10 - Buried, #11 - Huddle, and #12 - Scratch by juliedduncan
Photo 3669

World Watercolor Month, #10 - Buried, #11 - Huddle, and #12 - Scratch

Decided to do a triptych since I have some catching up to do. #12 is from an online resource since I’ve never played the lotto in my life. Ha ha! 😃
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1005% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise