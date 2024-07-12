Previous
Michigan's State Tree by juliedduncan
Photo 3671

Michigan's State Tree

This truly impressive White Pine was in the yard at the cabin we rented for vacation last week, near Lake Huron.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
