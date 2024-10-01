Previous
Croctober 1 - Hair Day by juliedduncan
Croctober 1 - Hair Day

It's been 11 years since my last Croctober project, using prompts from the 365 October word list. I might be taking on too much doing Croctober and Inktober at the same time, but we'll see what happens! Fasten your seatbelts! ;)
