Previous
Photo 3743
Croctober 1 - Hair Day
It's been 11 years since my last Croctober project, using prompts from the 365 October word list. I might be taking on too much doing Croctober and Inktober at the same time, but we'll see what happens! Fasten your seatbelts! ;)
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details
Tags
croctober
,
hairday
