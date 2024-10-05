Previous
Croctober 5 - Do Something Nice by juliedduncan
Croctober 5 - Do Something Nice

I thought I'd help someone out with her lesson plans so she wouldn't have to spend her Saturday at work. Unfortunately, I only have a first grade education, so this is as far as I got.
