Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3747
Croctober 5 - Do Something Nice
I thought I'd help someone out with her lesson plans so she wouldn't have to spend her Saturday at work. Unfortunately, I only have a first grade education, so this is as far as I got.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6931
photos
133
followers
64
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
Latest from all albums
3743
1643
3744
3745
1058
3746
1059
3747
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
5th October 2024 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close