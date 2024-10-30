Previous
I Shall Overcome by juliedduncan
I Shall Overcome

Well, I didn't have enough time (or inspiration) to finish Croctober, but at least I did finish Inktober. Back to my regularly scheduled program . . .
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Helene ace
i just love how you turned a weed to a beauty. fav
November 2nd, 2024  
