Last of the Queen Anne's Lace by juliedduncan
Last of the Queen Anne's Lace

I was amazed to find one remaining clump of Queen Anne's Lace on my last hike. It was populated by insects getting their last sip of summer nectar.
16th November 2024

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
